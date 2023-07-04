Firefighters have Beehive Fire at 42 percent containment

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Beehive Fire is now 42 percent contained.
According to Forest Service officials, the Beehive Fire is at 10,532 acres and 42 percent thanks to the efforts of more than 250 firefighters.
The fire started northwest of Nogales early Friday evening and is located in a remote canyon with rugged terrain that has made it difficult for firefighters to reach it on the ground.
Some firefighters have been dropped off near the fire with the help of helicopter crews.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
