Firefighter crews working on Oak wildfire

TUCSON (KVOA) - Crews are actively working to put out a large fire that broke out earlier northwest of Sonoita.

Roads are now closed in both directions on Highway 83.

Roads are also closed on SR-83 Northbound near Santa Rita Rd (MP 34) and on SR-83 Southbound near E Sahuarita Rd (MP 53).

The fire is at approximately 400 acres.

Avoid this area if possible until further notice for your safety and for personnel on scene.