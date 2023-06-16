 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Firefighter crews working on Oak wildfire

  • Updated
  • 0
Oak Wildfire
By Kyle Cota

TUCSON (KVOA) - Crews are actively working to put out a large fire that broke out earlier northwest of Sonoita.

Roads are now closed in both directions on Highway 83. 

Roads are also closed on SR-83 Northbound near Santa Rita Rd (MP 34) and on SR-83 Southbound near E Sahuarita Rd (MP 53).

The fire is at approximately 400 acres. 

Avoid this area if possible until further notice for your safety and for personnel on scene.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you