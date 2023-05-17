Firefighter Cancer Testing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) -- Firefighters have one of the most dangerous jobs in the country. Besides the inherent risks they face while battling fires, they are also highly susceptible to various types of cancer.

A local organization has taken up the mission to save their lives through a new testing approach.

Over 400 local firefighters are undergoing cancer screening using a single test. This testing initiative holds significant importance for firefighters, as they have a 9% higher risk of developing cancer compared to employees in other industries.

Operations Chief for Golder ranch fire district Scott Robb said

"I've had a lot of cancer in my family, on top of that a lot of cancer at our fire district our fire chief is undergoing some treatment".

For the first time, firefighters have access to a one-stop shop at the Rescue Me Wellness Clinic in Midtown, where they can undergo blood tests for 51 types of cancer. These tests represent a pioneering effort in Southern Arizona.

Rescue Me Wellness Physician Assistant Lisa Ritter said

"Firefighting is a very high risk job as far as being exposed to carcinogens. These men and women have no idea what they're being exposed to on a daily basis".

Due to this elevated risk, fire departments in the Tucson area are implementing special precautions to prevent cancer associated with firefighting.

"We minimize the amount of risk that we are spending breathing it in. We also minimize what we are absorbing by taking showers and doing emergency wash down procedures "said Robb.

Typically, these types of cancer tests cost around $1000. However, the testing in this case is made possible by a grant from the Tucson Greater Fire Foundation.

Starting in July, the clinic will extend testing services to the general public for a fee.