...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY
HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND
MOST OF ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of
Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Firearms No. 1 cause of death for teens, kids in U.S.

By Mark Mingura

Firearms became the leading cause of death for children and teens in the U.S. in 2020, according to a research letter recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Researchers found that guns killed more people ages one to 19 in the U.S. than vehicle crashes, drug overdoses or cancer.

More than 4,300 children and teens died from firearm-related injuries in 2020. That is a 29-percent increase from 2019.

The majority of firearm deaths were made up of homicides rather than suicides among that age group in 2020.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

