Firearms No. 1 cause of death for teens, kids in U.S.

Firearms became the leading cause of death for children and teens in the U.S. in 2020, according to a research letter recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Researchers found that guns killed more people ages one to 19 in the U.S. than vehicle crashes, drug overdoses or cancer.
More than 4,300 children and teens died from firearm-related injuries in 2020. That is a 29-percent increase from 2019.
The majority of firearm deaths were made up of homicides rather than suicides among that age group in 2020.