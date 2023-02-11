Fire tears through homeless camp

TUCSON (KVOA) - A fire tore through a downtown homeless camp Thursday night. The camp is behind Estevan Park, in a wash parallel to the train tracks.
No one was injured, but many people lost everything they had.
"Whew, that was pretty scary," said James Wright, when asked about the fire. Wright was asleep in his tent Thursday night when he heard someone yelling.
"Tex came out yelling fire, fire." The fire was burning just feet away from Wright's tent, where he was sleeping with his dog and girlfriend. He escaped with just the clothes on his back. "Everything, we lost everything. Yep, we lost everything," he said.
Saturday, you can the destruction left by the fire. A bicycle is melted into a tree, food is left scattered on the ground.
Dozens of people live in this wash next to the railroad tracks, they call it No Man's Land. Folks who call it home have already lost a lot.
"I ain't never done this," Wright said, "I've only been here 30 days." Wright was a landscaper before he caught Covid. "I almost died. I was in the hospital for four months."
Residents of No Man's Land say the fire could have been worse. "Luckily the fire department came and put it out and it didn't get further than that," said a resident named Fred. But they are disappointed in the response they got from the Tucson Fire Department.
Another resident who goes by Dutchess said, "It was just put out the fire and we're out of here." Fred said firefighters didn't ask if anyone was ok or even enter the camp.
"They extinguished the flames and then left. Didn't ask nobody nothing, didn't investigate nothing. Didn't do nothing, just left."
News 4 Tucson reached out to the Tucson Fire Department for comment. We have not had a response.
But Wright says he is grateful to be alive. He moves into an apartment soon. "Like I say, God blessed me through two disasters.," he said.