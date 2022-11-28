Fire damages three structures on Morley Avenue in Nogales

TUCSON (KVOA) - A fire broke out in an empty building on Morley Avenue in Nogales Monday afternoon, damaging three structures in the popular shopping district.
" The building itself was under an abatement process where it had already had a partial roof collapse," said Nogales Fire Chief, Jeff Sargent. "So, there was a crew inside working on it. They were inside working on it. They were cutting something, and it started a fire."
It took four engines, two ladder trucks and more than 30 firefighters to contain the fire, but not before it damaged three structures.
Only one structure was an active business.
"All those buildings are relatively old and some of those don't have fire walls in them so that's kind of what led to the spread of the fire," Sargent said.
It took longer to contain the fire because crews went "defensive" on the fire. That means they didn't send crews inside, rather they streamed water through the roof.
"It just wasn't safe for people to be inside and without people needing to be rescued there was no point in risking firefighters."