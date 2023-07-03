Fire crews working on human caused Charlie Fire

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. - Arizona Forestry and fire crews are working the human caused Charlie Fire.
It is located between Vail and Benson, north of Interstate 10, near the Pima and Cochise County borders.
The fire is 60% contained according to Arizona Forestry.
The fire was reported around 8pm.
The Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM) says as of 11:30 p.m. last night, forward progress has been stopped.
The fire burned 20 acres.
