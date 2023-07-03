 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Fire crews working on human caused Charlie Fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Charlie Fire
Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. - Arizona Forestry and fire crews are working the human caused Charlie Fire.

It is located between Vail and Benson, north of Interstate 10, near the Pima and Cochise County borders. 

News 4 Tucson with the latest on the Charlie Fire.

The fire is 60% contained according to Arizona Forestry.

The fire was reported around 8pm. 

The Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM) says as of 11:30 p.m. last night, forward progress has been stopped. 

The fire burned 20 acres.

