Fire crews respond to a fire at the J Knox Corbett historic house

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson Fire Department responded to a building fire at the J. Knox Corbett historic house.
TFD was dispatched to the alleyway just south of the J. Knox Corbett House on Main Avenue for reports of a dumpster fire extending into the historic home at 6:39 a.m.
TFD Engine 1 arrived to the fire and had to call additional crews as the fire was spreading quickly through the second floor and attic space. TFD reported the fire under control at 7:18 a.m.
There is significant damage to the upper floors and attic space of the building. Fire investigators are working to determine a cause. They say there are no reported injuries.
