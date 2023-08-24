Fire crews respond to blaze at local laundromat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Tucson Fire Department was dispatched to a fire Thursday morning at a local laundromat.
A fire was reported at the Sparkle Cleaners on the 1400 block of N. Stone.
LAUNDRY FIRE 🔥 At 3:38 Thursday morning the Tucson Fire Department was dispatched to the 1400 block of N. Stone for reports of a fire in the laundry and folding suite for Sparkle Cleaners, just north of their building on the corner of Stone and Drachman. Ladder 1 was first on… pic.twitter.com/kPgb1sD64W— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) August 24, 2023
According to TFD a crew arrived on scene at 3:40 A.M. where they saw smoke and flames from the laundry room.
The fire was extinguished and under control by 3:51 A.M.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators are still working to determine a cause but no foul play is suspected.
