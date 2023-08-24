 Skip to main content
Fire crews respond to blaze at local laundromat

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Tucson Fire Department was dispatched to a fire Thursday morning at a local laundromat.

A fire was reported at the Sparkle Cleaners on the 1400 block of N. Stone.

According to TFD a crew arrived on scene at 3:40 A.M. where they saw smoke and flames from the laundry room.

The fire was extinguished and under control by 3:51 A.M.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are still working to determine a cause but no foul play is suspected.

