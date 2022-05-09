Fire crews continue to battle San Rafael Fire as winds spread blaze to 11,000 acres

TUCSON (KVOA) - San Rafael Fire officials confirm the San Rafael Fire has now burned 11,000 acres and is now 12 percent contained at this time.

Fire crews have been working day and night to contain the fire that continues to burn 22 miles southeast of Patagonia.

"Right now, we are working on containment," said Corey Guerin, public information officer for the San Rafael Fire. "We're trying to use aviation resources as much as we can to slow the fire down."

Fire officials said residents near Canelo Pass Road were immediately evacuated over the weekend.

"Right now, everything south of Highway 83 has been evacuated and little bit north of Highway 83 is in set," said Guerin.

Sonoita resident, Phillip Burdine said he is ready to evacuate at a moments notice and is hoping the strong winds will die down sooner rather than later.

"It can be devastating as we can witness with the fire and we're tired of them," said Burdine. "But when you live hear you have to deal with it."

Eighty people living south of Highway 83 are still evacuated. Residents just north of Highway 83 are in the "SET" stage of evacuation protocols, which includes Burdine, who is a volunteer firefighter with the Sonoita-Elgin Fire District.

"We would get our papers in order, our important papers and some cash. We're taking care of some animals for our friends right now. We would have to have them evacuated, but other than that, we would cut our losses and be grateful that we got out of here safely," Burdine said. "My gear's in the truck and ready to go."