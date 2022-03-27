Fire broke out near Pima County, Presumido Peak

Pima County, Ariz. (KVOA) - Fire officials are working on a fire that broke out last night in a rural area in Pima County that has now moved onto the Tohono O'odham nation.
Officials say the overnight fire has grown to burn at least 850 acres. Arizona State Forestry said the wind-driven fire has been active all day.
Officials say the fire broke out in a remote area, and that fire officials decided to wait until morning to attack.
The named Presumido Fire broke out on Presumido Peak.
This remains a developing story. Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest.