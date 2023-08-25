Find your dream pet at PACC's "Dog Days of Summer" event this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pima Animal Care Center is one day away from their “Dog Days of Summer” adoption event.
The event is in celebration of Clear the Shelters month, and PACC hopes to find happy homes for their adoptable animals.
The event is held at PACC from 3-8 p.m. and will include games for kids, food trucks, raffle prizes for any adopters, and hundreds of adoptable pets.
All adoptions will be free for this event. A $20 license fee will apply to adult dogs only.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE