Find your dream pet at PACC's "Dog Days of Summer" event this weekend

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 730 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 426 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Eastern Pima County
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions possible. Afternoon
temperatures 104 to 115 are expected. The hottest day will be
Monday.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 9 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Find your dream pet at PACC's "Dog Days of Summer" event this weekend

Pets

72% of respondents said the biggest benefit their pet provides is reducing their stress, depression, and/or anxiety.

 By Destiny Quinn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pima Animal Care Center is one day away from their “Dog Days of Summer” adoption event.

The event is in celebration of Clear the Shelters month, and PACC hopes to find happy homes for their adoptable animals.

The event is held at PACC from 3-8 p.m. and will include games for kids, food trucks, raffle prizes for any adopters, and hundreds of adoptable pets.

All adoptions will be free for this event. A $20 license fee will apply to adult dogs only.

