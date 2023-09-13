 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Find your dream job at News 4 Tucson's Southern Arizona Job Fair today

  • Updated
  • 0
News 4 Tucson Job Fair
By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Are you searching for your dream job?

KVOA is once again hosting Southern Arizona's largest job fair!

It will be held today, September 13, at the DoubleTree - Reid Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you are interested in attending, make sure to you register on our website to attend.

News 4 Tucson will once again host southern Arizona's largest job fair.

This is a great opportunity to find not only an amazing new job but a great new career. Don't forget to bring your resumes and dress for success!

Last year over 50 local businesses were looking to fill positions.

There are limited spaces remaining, so once again, make sure you register.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you