Find your dream job at Doubletree by Hilton Reid Park today!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Attention job seekers! If you are on the hunt for a new job, Tuesday could be your lucky day.
A job fair is happening in midtown Tuesday afternoon.
There will be hundreds of jobs up for grabs at the fair and some employers are even hiring on the spot!
Some of the organizations that will be hiring include Desert Diamond Casinos, Pima Community College, Fry's, and more.
All of those companies looking for their next bunch of employees and that could include you!
If you're interested in attending the job fair, here's what you need to know:
The job fair is Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton Reid Park.
Attendance is free. It's suggested that you dress ready to interview and bring plenty of resumes.
