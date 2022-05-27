Final Salem "witch" pardoned by Massachusetts lawmakers

It took more than three centuries, but the last un-pardoned Salem 'witch' has been officially exonerated.
Massachusetts lawmakers on Thursday formally exonerated Elizabeth Johnson Jr.
Clearing her name 329 years after she was convicted of witchcraft in 1693.
Johnson was sentenced to death, though never executed, at the height of the Salem witch trials.
Lawmakers agreed to reconsider her case last year after a curious eighth-grade civics class took up her cause, researching the legislative steps needed to clear her name.