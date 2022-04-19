 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST
THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS AND A HIGH
TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150 AND
151...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MST
this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 150. Fire weather zone 151.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST today.

* WINDS...West at 15 to 25 mph gusting up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Fiancee of Donald Trump Jr. testifies for January 6th committee

January 6th Testimony

Kimberly Guilfoyle - the fiancee of Donald Trump Jr. met on Monday with the January 6th committee in Washington DC.

Guilfoyle was seen leaving the building where the committee was meeting earlier.

She and her team spent more than nine hours meeting with the committee investigating the January 6th riot on the capitol.

On at least three occasions during their meeting Guilfoyle and her team left the hearing room and huddled in a nearby break room for a few moments before heading back into the meeting when staffers knocked on the door.

Neither she nor her team responded to questions as they left.

Guilfoyle was subpoenaed last month after she suddenly ended her voluntary interview last February.

According to a statement from January 6th committee chair Bennie Thompson back in March, he noted that Guilfoyle quote "apparently played a key role organizing and raising funds for the event that came before the riot."