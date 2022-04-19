Fiancee of Donald Trump Jr. testifies for January 6th committee

Kimberly Guilfoyle - the fiancee of Donald Trump Jr. met on Monday with the January 6th committee in Washington DC.
Guilfoyle was seen leaving the building where the committee was meeting earlier.
She and her team spent more than nine hours meeting with the committee investigating the January 6th riot on the capitol.
On at least three occasions during their meeting Guilfoyle and her team left the hearing room and huddled in a nearby break room for a few moments before heading back into the meeting when staffers knocked on the door.
Neither she nor her team responded to questions as they left.
Guilfoyle was subpoenaed last month after she suddenly ended her voluntary interview last February.
According to a statement from January 6th committee chair Bennie Thompson back in March, he noted that Guilfoyle quote "apparently played a key role organizing and raising funds for the event that came before the riot."