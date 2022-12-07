Feeling like December

Cooler temperatures on tap this afternoon with highs in the 50s and 60s and a slight chance for showers to the north and east of Tucson..
Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s across most of Southeastern Arizona and thanks to a system passing to the north, highs will only rebound into the 50s and low to mid 60s this afternoon with a breeze.
This system will bring some isolated showers mainly north and east of Tucson during the afternoon but most will remain dry the rest of the work week. It will also be colder overnight with lows dropping into the 20s, 30s and 40s!
Expect more of the same the rest of the week with highs in the low to mid 60s for the warmest spots and cold overnight lows. This weekend is shaping up to be beautiful with tons of sunshine and highs near average in the mid to upper 60s.
A stronger and colder system is then set to impact us early next week bringing showers as early as Sunday night. The best coverage will be on Monday with scattered valley rain and mountain snow on tap and then much colder temperatures settle in. Highs will only warm into the 40s and low to mid 50s by Tuesday next week! Stay tuned for details!
- Today: Few clouds and cooler. High: 66°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and colder. Low: 40°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 65°