Feeling fall-like this morning with another warm afternoon in store!

It's gorgeous outside with temperatures mainly in the 50s and 60s across Southeastern Arizona. Highs will push into the mid to upper 90s for the warmest spots this afternoon with tons of sunshine. More of the same overnight!
High pressure will build over the Southwest this weekend and that will push temperatures a few degrees above normal. Temperatures will heat up to around 100°/101° for the hottest spots with overnight lows in the 60s and 70s. Thankfully, this warm up doesn't last as temperatures drop back into the mid to upper 90s early next week.
A system passing by to the north of us midweek will bring even "cooler" temperatures with highs dropping into the low 90s for the warmest spots! That means overnight lows by next Thursday morning will drop into the low to mid 60s here in Tucson and there may even be a little bite in the air for our friends waking up in the 50s to the south and east. Fall officially begins next Saturday so the timing could not be more perfect!
Unfortunately, most of us will stay dry the next several days with the exception of areas east of Tucson on Sunday and Monday where a few showers and storms will be possible.
- Today: Beautiful and sunny. High: 97°
- Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 68°
- Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 100°