'Feed My Starving Children' event aims to pack 1.1 million meals for kids in need

TUCSON (KVOA) - They surpassed their goal last year of packing 1 million meals for children in need, and this year, organizers of the 'Feed My Starving Children Event' are hoping to pack even more.
"The need has grown even more over this last year because of the tensions in Ukraine, and food shortages globally," said Pastor of Evangelism & Missions at the Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene David Hillis. "So, the need is greater than it's ever been before."
Starting Monday, volunteers will be needed at the Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene to help pack and prepare meals for global shipment to locations like Haiti and South Africa.
Every day over 6,000 children die due to hunger.
The 'Feed My Starving Children Event' allows volunteers the opportunity to help change that and provide hope.
"I think when we can recognize in this country that we don't have food disparity the way other parts of the world do, we just get up and we have breakfast and we assume that will always be able to eat," said Pastor Hillis. "But, in other parts of the world, they wonder if they'll even be able to have a meal that day, or even that week. And so, this organization is doing a huge effort to be able to help eliminate world hunger."
Shifts are 2 hours each.
There will be twenty 2-hour shifts from Monday night through Saturday afternoon.
Each packing session takes 360 people.
Anyone over 5 can participate!
This is the 10th year the event has been hosted in Tucson.
This year there will be 150 organizations coming from all over the city to help out.
If you would like to register for this year's event, you can register on the Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene website.