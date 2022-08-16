Federal trial for R. Kelly begins

CHICAGO, Illinois -- Singer R. Kelly appeared in a Chicago courtroom Monday as jury selection began in another federal trial.
This time the 55-year-old musician is facing a 13-count indictment that includes child pornography charges and obstruction of justice.
The trial stems from a 2008 criminal trial in which Kelly was accused of recording himself sexually abusing a minor.
He was acquitted in that case, but that minor, now in her 30's, is expected to be the prosecution's star witness.
During proceedings today, the judge and attorneys focused on whether potential jurors watched a 2019 documentary about sex abuse allegations against the R&B singer.
Kelly will be tried alongside his former manager and a former employee, all of whom have pleaded not guilty in the case.
In June, R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison by a New York federal judge on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.
Jury selection is expected to continue on Tuesday.