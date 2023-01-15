 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Federal healthcare open enrollment ends soon.

  • Updated
  • 0
social-security-s

TUCSON (KVOA) - Open enrollment for federal healthcare is ending today. The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service. The Health Insurance Marketplace is a resource for:

  • Comparing health insurance plans for coverage and affordability.
  • Getting answers to questions about health care insurance.
  • Checking eligibility for tax credits for private insurance or health programs like Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
  • Enrolling in a health insurance plan that meets their needs.
  • And more...

Any changes made will take effect on February 1, 2023.

visit HealthCare.gov or call 1-800-318-2596 to enroll or make any changes.