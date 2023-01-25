Federal COVID-19 school relief funding used largely for staffing

TUCSON (KVOA) - Back in 2020, the first round of COVID-19 was released to local school districts including in Arizona.
A recent audit found that about half of the money has been spent so far and half of that was used to bring in new staff.
In total, $4.6 billion has been given to Arizona school districts through three different federal relief bills.
The audit also found that nearly 300 million has been spent on technology and most of that has been used for distance learning.
Alli Benjamin with the Marana School District said, "We've used the funding for a variety of different resources, programs, and people. In the first wave of funding we used it to invest in people. So we hired a total of 19 and 1/2 staff members and added a part-time librarian with that too."
The auditors did say in their report that they recommend each school district to map out how the money will be spent over the next school year.
All the money must be spent by the start of the school year in 2024 and most Arizona schools are on track to use all their funding by that time.