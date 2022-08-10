FDA says single Monkeypox vaccine can be divided up into multiple doses

In an effort to get more Monkeypox vaccine into arms, the FDA announced Tuesday that a single vaccine dose can now be divided up.
The emergency authorization allows healthcare providers to get *five* doses of Jynneos vaccine, but it must be administered intradermally, under the top layer of the skin.
Until now, the vaccine has been given subcutaneously, meaning a needle was inserted into a layer of fat between the skin and muscle.
The lower dosage delivery will stimulate an immune response because the skin has more immune cells than that of fatty tissue.
The FDA continues to recommend that providers administer the two Jynneos vaccine doses in the 28-days apart regimen.
High risk individuals under the age of 18 are also included in the new low dose procedure.
The current U.S. supply of Monkeypox vaccine remains limited as virus numbers continue to increase.