FDA says need multiple at-home test results to verify COVID-19 status

The U.S. Food and drug administration says people should perform repeat testing following a negative result on any at-home COVID-19 antigen test.
The organization says at least three rapid antigen tests should be taken over a two or three day period in order to rule out infection.
The FDA recommends the repeat testing in an effort to reduce the risk that an infection may be missed by a false negative result and to help prevent people from unknowingly spreading the virus to others.
At-home antigen tests detect proteins, called antigens, from the virus that causes COVID-19, and are less likely to detect the virus than molecular tests, such as a PCR test.
Experts say at-home COVID-19 antigen tests are not perfect, but they provide a fast and convenient way to test for COVID-19.