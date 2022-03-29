FDA expected to authorize second COVID-19 booster

The FDA is expected to authorize a second COVID-19 booster shot as early as next week.
Both Moderna and Pfizer have asked the food and drug administration for it's approval for a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.
The move comes amid early signs that the U.S. Could soon experience another COVID-19 wave as the omicron subvariant, known as ba.2, spreads throughout Europe and other parts of the world.
As of a few days ago, FDA officials had settled on giving Americans age 65 and older the option of getting a second booster.
Now, however, FDA officials are reconsidering allowing an additional booster shot to even more Americans.
Other countries, including the U.K., Chile, Israel and Sweden, already allow for a fourth vaccine for certain vulnerable populations.