FDA, Biden administration officials working to address baby formula shortage

TUCSON (KVOA) - With the baby formula shortage across the country affecting millions, the FDA announced Monday, Abbott Nutrition will soon reopen its factory in Michigan that shutdown amid recalls a few months ago.

That closure helped to lead to the shortage. Abbott could resume production in two weeks.

Nina Isaac is a Tucson-based food specialist and lactation consultant.

She owns Milk And Honey in midtown.

"For those families that need formula, we need to figure out a solution fast," Isaac said. "If a baby is reliant on formula, they need to that formula to grow and thrive. They need to eat."

The FDA also said it is working now to ease import restrictions on formulas, including making sure any formula coming from outside the country meets safety standards and comes in languages mom and caregivers can understand.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra knows this is not a simple process.

"There are certain requirements that some manufacturers don't meet that don't have so much to do with the nutrition or safety, that prohibit us from being able to allow them to import it," Becerra said. "So, we're going to try to do what we can to increase supply, to work with those importers so that supply as long as it's safe, will be able to make it into the U.S.

As some parents come across empty shelves, Nina Isaac said there are moms in our community who can help.

"If families are struggling and they can't get formula or they choose to breast milk feed, there are other moms who are producing an excess amount of milk or choose to pump for other moms," she said. "That is an option, too."

To view government resources allocated to help residents deal with the current infant formula shortage, visit hhs.gov.