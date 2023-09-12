FDA approves new COVID boosters that will be available this fall

TUCSON (KVOA) - The new booster has been approved by the FDA to fight against the coronavirus and the currently circulating variance.
It's been awhile since we heard about a new booster from either Pfizer or Moderna but on Monday the FDA did approve that new booster with both of those companies.
This booster has been approved for individuals 5 years of age or older whether they have received a previous vaccination or not.
The main reason why this was pushed through as an emergency use is due to expected rising numbers during the fall. There are people that are concerned especially those who are most vulnerable.
Others are not vulnerable themselves but do it to protect family members as we get into the time of year where more people tend to get sick, the colder months of the year.