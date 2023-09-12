 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Some
low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 518 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inchES of rain has fallen.
This Flood Advisory replaces the Flood Advisory currently in
effect for Green Valley and extends the time and expands the
area of the Flood Advisory.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&

FDA approves new COVID boosters that will be available this fall

  • Updated
  • 0
Arizona sees massive drop in daily reported COVID-19 cases, deaths

TUCSON (KVOA) - The new booster has been approved by the FDA to fight against the coronavirus and the currently circulating variance.

It's been awhile since we heard about a new booster from either Pfizer or Moderna but on Monday the FDA did approve that new booster with both of those companies.

This booster has been approved for individuals 5 years of age or older whether they have received a previous vaccination or not.

The main reason why this was pushed through as an emergency use is due to expected rising numbers during the fall. There are people that are concerned especially those who are most vulnerable.

Others are not vulnerable themselves but do it to protect family members as we get into the time of year where more people tend to get sick, the colder months of the year.

Pima county has only had 28 hospitalizations due to coronavirus in the past week and all but one county in the state are in the low category for new cases.
 
Even though many people may want to get the new shot they might not be available for everyone. The CDC announced today that they will decide who will be eligible to receive the new covid shots when they become available this fall. 