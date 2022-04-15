FDA approves COVID-19 breath test

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized its first COVID-19 breath test.
The InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer detects chemicals associated with the virus that causes the disease in a breath sample.
The FDA says if the sample comes back positive, it should be followed up by a molecular test.
The breathalyzer test, which could provide a result in around three minutes, has to be done by a trained operator.
The test uses equipment about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage.
Other COVID-19 tests typically consist of nasal or saliva swabs.