FDA approves COVID-19 breath test

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized its first COVID-19 breath test.

The InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer detects chemicals associated with the virus that causes the disease in a breath sample.

The FDA says if the sample comes back positive, it should be followed up by a molecular test.

The breathalyzer test, which could provide a result in around three minutes, has to be done by a trained operator.

The test uses equipment about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage.

Other COVID-19 tests typically consist of nasal or saliva swabs.