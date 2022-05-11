FDA allows more baby formula supply to be released

The FDA says it will allow baby formula supply to be released from the shuttered Abbott Nutrition Facility on a case-by-case basis.
In February the agency warned consumers not to use certain powdered infant formula infant products from Abbott Nutrition's Sturgis, Michigan facility due to contamination concerns, causing Abbott to initiate a voluntary recall of certain products.
Soon after those recalls, parents began reporting that they were having problems finding powdered infant formula.
Since that time, the FDA has been working with the company and other manufacturers to bring safe products to U.S. Consumers.
The agency says it will not object to Abbott Nutrition releasing product for individuals needing urgent, life-sustaining supplies of certain specialty and metabolic formulas on a case-by-case basis that have been on hold at the facility.