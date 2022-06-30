 Skip to main content
FCC asks Apple and Google to remove TikTok from app stores

  • Updated
TikTok

A request has been made by a leader of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission to remove the popular social media app, TikTok, from the Apple and Google app stores.

The request comes over china-related security concerns.

The massive video app is owned by Chinese company Bytedance, which faced U.S. scrutiny under former President Donald Trump.

One of the FCC's commissioners, Brendan Carr, penned a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook and alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, where Carr pointed to reports that made TikTok non-compliant with the two companies app store.

Carr stated "At its core, TikTok functions as a sophisticated surveillance tool that harvests extensive amounts of personal and sensitive data."

It remains to been seen if alphabet or apple will remove the immensely successful app.

