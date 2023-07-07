 Skip to main content
FC Tucson Women's Soccer awaits playoff fate, Men's Soccer preps for Redlands FC

  • Updated
  • 0
FC Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - FC Tucson Women's Soccer had a chance to lock in a WPSL playoff spot in Friday's regular season finale.

The squad fell to SC Del Sol 1-0. 

This was the last game of the regular season, meaning FC Tucson has to wait to learn their playoff fate. It will come down to a pair of Saturday games. SC Del Sol hosts Arizona Arsenal and Royals AZ battles El Paso Surf. FC Tucson is currently tied for second with Arizona Arsenal in the WPSL standings. The top two teams make the postseason. 

FC Tucson Women's Soccer had a chance to clinch a playoff spot, but fell short against SC Del Sol. Men's Soccer will host Redlands FC in a high stakes game Saturday.

FC Tucson hosts Redlands FC in a high stakes game. The two teams are battling for the final playoff spot in the Southwest Division. FC Tucson is currently second in the division, while Redlands is right behind in third.

FC Tucson has plenty of momentum. It has won three straight games. That includes scoring a season-high six goals in Monday's win over Arizona Arsenal. 

"We've scored a lot of goals," Head Coach Mark Biagi said. "Goals come in bunches. With the players we have, having the confidence to take risks, to be brave and believe in themselves is massive. We're looking forward to doing it again."

FC Tucson

One player feeling really confident is Forward Jose Contell. He scored a hat trick in the victory over Arizona Arsenal. He said he's excited to play in front of a home crowd, especially because FC Tucson is unbeaten at home.

The game starts at 7 p.m. at Kino North Stadium. 

