FC Tucson shuts out Redlands FC for fourth straight win

TUCSON (KVOA) - FC Tucson Men's Soccer shutout Redlands FC 3-0 to earn its fourth straight win.
It was arguably the most important game of the year for the squad. These teams are battling for the final playoff spot in the USL League Two Southwest Division. FC Tucson is in second with two games to go. Redlands FC is in third.
FC Tucson got off to a hot start. Adrian Camacho scored in the 12th minute to put Tucson on the board.
Jose Contell had a hat trick in FC Tucson's win over Arizona Arsenal. He picked up right where he left off against Redlands FC. His goal gave Tucson a 2-0 lead.
Later in the first half, Contell connected with Carlos Armendariz who scored.
With the win, FC Tucson remains unbeaten at home. It wraps up the season with two more home games next week.
