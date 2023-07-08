 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 108 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until Thursday July 13th, 2023.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

FC Tucson shuts out Redlands FC for fourth straight win

  • Updated
  • 0
FC Tucson Men's Soccer

TUCSON (KVOA) - FC Tucson Men's Soccer shutout Redlands FC 3-0 to earn its fourth straight win.

It was arguably the most important game of the year for the squad. These teams are battling for the final playoff spot in the USL League Two Southwest Division. FC Tucson is in second with two games to go. Redlands FC is in third.

FC Tucson Men's Soccer beat Redlands FC 3-0. The squad remains undefeated at home and is 2nd in the Southwest Division.

FC Tucson got off to a hot start. Adrian Camacho scored in the 12th minute to put Tucson on the board. 

Jose Contell had a hat trick in FC Tucson's win over Arizona Arsenal. He picked up right where he left off against Redlands FC. His goal gave Tucson a 2-0 lead. 

Later in the first half, Contell connected with Carlos Armendariz who scored. 

FC Tucson Men's Soccer

With the win, FC Tucson remains unbeaten at home. It wraps up the season with two more home games next week. 

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you