FC Tucson ready to resume power position in USL2

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The boys are back in town.
FC Tucson makes their return to USL League 2 Friday night when they welcome Guanajuato Seleccion for a friendly at Kino North Stadium.
FC Tucson was a dominant team in USL2 back when it was known as the Premier Development League (PDL). The club won four division titles (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017) and appeared in four Western Conference Finals (2014, 2015, 2016, 2018).
FCT jumped to the professional ranks and USL League One in 2019. The side made one post-season appearance in 2021, reaching the USL1 semifinals.
Now the club makes a move back to USL2 and will welcome back the collegiate players for a 16-game schedule that will feature 12 league games and four friendlies.
USL2 has 119 teams that are divided into 18 divisions over four conferences.
FC Tucson will be in the Southwest Division of USL2 with Arizona Arsenal FC (Mesa, AZ), Capo FC (San Juan Capistrano, CA), Redlands FC (Redlands, CA), Southern California Seahorses (La Mirada, CA) and Ventura County Fusion (Ventura, CA).
Arsenal FC, Capo FC and Redlands are all expansion teams to USL2 this season.
FC Tucson will face Southern California, Ventura County and Redlands twice while squaring off three times against Arsenal FC and Capo FC.
Mark Biagi takes over as Manager for FC Tucson. Former Manager Jon Pearlman leads the new ownership group that reacquired the brand rights to the club when the decision was made last Fall to drop down from USL League One.
FC Tucson once again will field a side this summer in the Women's Premier Soccer League.
FCTW finished 3rd place in the Desert Conference last season after winning the conference in 2021 with an undefeated record (7-0-1).
FC TUCSON HOME SCHEDULE
- vs. Guanajuato Seleccion (Fri. May 5) (Friendly)
- vs. FC Arizona (Wed. May 10) (Friendly)
- vs. Olympians FC (Sat. May 20) (Friendly)
- vs. Capo FC (Sat. June 3) (USL2)
- vs. So. Calif. Seahorses (Fri. June 9) (USL2)
- vs. Andrew Alcocer Academy ( Wed. June 20) (Friendly)*
- vs. VC Fusion (Sat. June 24) (USL2)
- vs. Arizona Arsenal FC (Mon. July 3) (USL2)
- vs. Redlands FC (Sat. July 8) (USL2)
- vs. Arizona Arsenal FC (Sat. July 15) (USL2)
* June 20 game will be played at Mountain View High School.