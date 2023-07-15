FC Tucson misses playoffs despite winning regular season finale

TUCSON (KVOA) - FC Tucson's playoff hopes came down to the regular season finale.
The Men in Black needed a win or draw against Arizona Arsenal, plus a Redlands FC loss or draw to secure a spot.
FC Tucson won its game 5-1. However, Redlands FC beat Ventura County Fusion 4-1, ending FC Tucson's season.
Hundreds of fans packed into Kino Stadium to show their support.
In the 14th minute, Carlos Armendariz's header off a corner kick put FC Tucson on the board.
15 minutes later, Armendariz out did himself. His acrobatic scissor kick extended FC Tucson's lead.
The Men in Black led 2-0 at the half.
in the 50th minute, Duvan Canchila added another goal to make it 3-0. Brendan Clark and Mathis St. Louis-Pilon each added a goal as well.
With the win, FC Tucson ends the season unbeaten at home.
Despite its impressive 7-1-4 record, it won't compete in the USL League 2 playoffs. Redlands FC finished first in the Southwest Division with 26 points. FC Tucson and VC Fusion both finished with 25 points. However, Ventura County beat FC Tucson 4-0 earlier in the season, so it won the tiebreaker.
