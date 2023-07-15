 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 expected. Elevated overnight
lows and a bit more humidity will cause major to extreme risk
of heat related impacts from this weekend into the early part
of next week.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Today through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

FC Tucson misses playoffs despite winning regular season finale

  • Updated
  • 0
FC Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - FC Tucson's playoff hopes came down to the regular season finale. 

The Men in Black needed a win or draw against Arizona Arsenal, plus a Redlands FC loss or draw to secure a spot. 

FC Tucson beat Arizona Arsenal 5-1 to finish the regular season unbeaten at home. Despite the win, the squad missed the playoffs.

FC Tucson won its game 5-1. However, Redlands FC beat Ventura County Fusion 4-1, ending FC Tucson's season.

Hundreds of fans packed into Kino Stadium to show their support. 

In the 14th minute, Carlos Armendariz's header off a corner kick put FC Tucson on the board. 

FC Tucson Men's Soccer

15 minutes later, Armendariz out did himself. His acrobatic scissor kick extended FC Tucson's lead.

The Men in Black led 2-0 at the half. 

in the 50th minute, Duvan Canchila added another goal to make it 3-0. Brendan Clark and Mathis St. Louis-Pilon each added a goal as well.

FC Tucson Standings

With the win, FC Tucson ends the season unbeaten at home.

Despite its impressive 7-1-4 record, it won't compete in the USL League 2 playoffs. Redlands FC finished first in the Southwest Division with 26 points. FC Tucson and VC Fusion both finished with 25 points. However, Ventura County beat FC Tucson 4-0 earlier in the season, so it won the tiebreaker. 

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you