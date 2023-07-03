 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

FC Tucson Men's Soccer dominates Arizona Arsenal for 3rd straight win

  • Updated
  • 0
FC Tucson vs. Arizona Arsenal SC

TUCSON (KVOA) - FC Tucson Men's Soccer returned to the pitch against Arizona Arsenal SC in the annual independence blast game. 

FC Tucson Men's Soccer beat Arizona Arsenal SC 6-2 to remain undefeated at home.

In addition to the traditional post-game fireworks show, there were plenty of fireworks on the field. FC Tucson won 6-2.

In the 10th minute, Devin Slingsby crossed it to José Contell. He headed it perfectly to put FC Tucson on the board.

Five minutes later, Carlos Armendariz connected with Adrian Camacho for another FC Tucson goal. It led 2-0. 

FC Tucson

It didn't stop there. In the 21st minute, Camacho's shot tipped off the goalkeeper's hand. However, Gyorgy Kamaras finished the job. 

FC Tucson

FC Tucson led 4-0 at halftime. It tacked on two more goals in the second half. Six goals is a season-high for FC Tucson. Contell finished with a hat trick.

With the win, FC Tucson has won three straight matches and remains undefeated at home. 

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you