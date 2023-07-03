FC Tucson Men's Soccer dominates Arizona Arsenal for 3rd straight win

TUCSON (KVOA) - FC Tucson Men's Soccer returned to the pitch against Arizona Arsenal SC in the annual independence blast game.
In addition to the traditional post-game fireworks show, there were plenty of fireworks on the field. FC Tucson won 6-2.
In the 10th minute, Devin Slingsby crossed it to José Contell. He headed it perfectly to put FC Tucson on the board.
Five minutes later, Carlos Armendariz connected with Adrian Camacho for another FC Tucson goal. It led 2-0.
It didn't stop there. In the 21st minute, Camacho's shot tipped off the goalkeeper's hand. However, Gyorgy Kamaras finished the job.
FC Tucson led 4-0 at halftime. It tacked on two more goals in the second half. Six goals is a season-high for FC Tucson. Contell finished with a hat trick.
With the win, FC Tucson has won three straight matches and remains undefeated at home.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE