FC Tucson Men's Soccer competes for playoff spot in regular season finale

TUCSON (KVOA) - FC Tucson has put on a show for fans in Kino North Stadium all season.
The squad is undefeated at home and looking to keep that streak alive in its regular season finale against Arizona Arsenal.
"Any time we play at home in front of our crowd and in front of our city, we have one expectation and one demand: to get all three points," FC Tucson Head Coach Mark Biagi said.
FC Tucson needs those three points to have its best shot at making the playoffs.
The top two teams from the Southwest Division of the USL League 2 make the postseason. FC Tucson is in second with 22 points, but Redlands FC is right behind with 20. Redlands has two more games, while FC Tucson only has one.
If FC Tucson wins Saturday and Redlands loses at least one game, the Men in Black will earn a spot. If it loses and Redlands wins at least one game, then FC Tucson will miss the postseason.
Despite that, FC Tucson is feeling good about its team.
"Just having that confidence as an attacking player," Biagi said. "Confidence to take risks, be brave and believe in themselves is massive."
One player who has plenty of confidence: Forward Jose Contell. He has scored four goals in the last two games.
"Every time we score at the beginning of the game, we end up winning," Contell said. "That's something we want to focus on and have been working on."
That work is paying off. FC Tucson has scored 15 goals over the last four games. The squad is hoping to keep that up in front of a supportive crowd.
"We know every game we play here is huge and massive with the fans," Contell said. "That's like an extra bonus we get playing here at home."
FC Tucson got extra practice with an exhibition game against Coronado Athletic Club Tuesday. The squad led 1-0 before the game was cancelled due to weather.
Its regular season finale is Saturday at 7 p.m. at Kino North Stadium.
