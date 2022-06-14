FBI warns of increase in sextortion schemes involving young children

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning parents to stay vigilant this summer, as sextortion schemes targeting young children are on the rise.
"Sextortion is a crime where adults target children, usually through social media and develop a relationship with them to the point where the child shares explicit photos thinking they're sharing with a child of the same age," said FBI Supervisory Special Agent, Mary Gleason.
The adult then threatens to share those photos unless they receive either money or more pictures.
The FBI says there were more than 18,000 cases reported across the country last year and it is happening in Tucson.
"We have seen these scams where there's individuals outside the country or in different states that are doing this sextortion kind of thing," said Virginia Howard, a detective with the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Predators use multiple social media sites and online platforms, even video games, to lure their victims. Gleason said video games allow predators to create a relationship with potential victims.
"They approach the child on Discord, which is a gaming platform or Snapchat and then the user will ask them to move to another messaging platform, Facebook Messenger, Kick," Gleason said. "And it's there that they can actually capture the photos without the child knowing."
Parents are encouraged to talk to their kids about online dangers and monitor internet activity. Howard said teens and young kids are very tech savvy.
"Applications are constantly changing. It makes it difficult for parents and law enforcement to keep up," Howard said. "A parent will tell us, my child doesn't have Snapchat. And then when we look at the history, has downloaded Snapchat everyday when they left for school and deleted it at the end of the night."
Most internet providers offer parental controls. Apps, like Bark, notify parents of any internet changes, like adding or deleting apps.
If your child has fallen victim to one of these schemes, notify local law enforcement or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.
"Once you put anything on social media, even the not explicit ones, it's out there forever." Gleason said.