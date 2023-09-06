 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures between 105 to 111 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

FBI searching for man possibly connected to sexual exploitation investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
John Doe 47
By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help with finding information regarding an unknown man who may have critical information regarding the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Photos and an informational poster depicting the unknown individual, known only as John Doe 47, are being disseminated to the public and can be found at fbi.gov/wanted/ecap.

According to the FBI, video of John Doe 47, shown with a child, were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in Aug. 2020.

John Doe 47 is described as a Black male, likely between the ages of 18 and 25 years old. John Doe 47 could be heard speaking English in the video.

Anyone who may have a tip that could help the FBI find him can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you