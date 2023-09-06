FBI searching for man possibly connected to sexual exploitation investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help with finding information regarding an unknown man who may have critical information regarding the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.
Photos and an informational poster depicting the unknown individual, known only as John Doe 47, are being disseminated to the public and can be found at fbi.gov/wanted/ecap.
According to the FBI, video of John Doe 47, shown with a child, were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in Aug. 2020.
John Doe 47 is described as a Black male, likely between the ages of 18 and 25 years old. John Doe 47 could be heard speaking English in the video.
Anyone who may have a tip that could help the FBI find him can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.
