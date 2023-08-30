FBI program will help keep children safe online

PHOENIX (KVOA) - FBI Phoenix wants to share information on how students can be safe online.
The FBI has developed a free program called “Safe Online Surfing.”
SOS includes grade-appropriate online games that allow kids to have fun while also learning online lessons available in English and Spanish.
This program can help students –
• Explore what good online etiquette looks like.
• Manage cyber bullies.
• Show importance of good passwords and double authentication.
• Download safely – either a new app or game on your phone.
• Screen friend requests in a responsible way.
• See the dangers of plagiarism and privacy violations.
Here are some helpful tips for parents -
▪ Talk to your kids about what kinds of information, photos and videos are appropriate to
post online—and what’s not.
▪ Remind them that one picture to a friend can lead to an entire school seeing that photo.
▪ Teach your kids how to limit the information they put online. They shouldn’t be posting
their full name, date of birth, and school information on social media platforms.
▪ Explain that free software, apps, and downloads can be illegal, and some may open up your phone and computer to potential malware attacks.
