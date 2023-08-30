 Skip to main content
FBI program will help keep children safe online

computer
By Julia Leon

PHOENIX (KVOA) - FBI Phoenix wants to share information on how students can be safe online.

The FBI has developed a free program called “Safe Online Surfing.”

SOS includes grade-appropriate online games that allow kids to have fun while also learning online lessons available in English and Spanish.

This program can help students –

• Explore what good online etiquette looks like.

• Manage cyber bullies.

• Show importance of good passwords and double authentication.

• Download safely – either a new app or game on your phone.

• Screen friend requests in a responsible way.

• See the dangers of plagiarism and privacy violations.

Here are some helpful tips for parents -

▪ Talk to your kids about what kinds of information, photos and videos are appropriate to

post online—and what’s not.

▪ Remind them that one picture to a friend can lead to an entire school seeing that photo.

▪ Teach your kids how to limit the information they put online. They shouldn’t be posting

their full name, date of birth, and school information on social media platforms.

▪ Explain that free software, apps, and downloads can be illegal, and some may open up your phone and computer to potential malware attacks.

