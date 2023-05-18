FBI looking to identify Cocopah shooter

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The FBI and Cocopah Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual(s) responsible for a shooting on the Cocopah reservation in Somerton, AZ on April 30.
The FBI says they were notified of a shooting that happened around 10:30 p.m. at a residence on the east side of the Cocopah Indian Reservation.
The homeowner was present at the time of the shooting but was not injured.
Investigators say they discovered multiple bullet holes and casings on the outskirts of the home. The casings and bullet holes are conclusive with a 9mm pistol.
The FBI says anyone with information to contact FBI Phoenix at (623)466-1999.
