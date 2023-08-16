FBI arrest bank robbery suspect in Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - After 6 years the FBI have caught a suspected bank robber in Phoenix.
According to the FBI, they have been searching for 65-year-old Daniel Harris since a warrant for his arrest was issued in 2017.
Harris was arrested on Aug. 9 and will be taken to Missouri to be arraigned on Aug. 29th.
The FBI says Harris is accused of robbing the St. Louis Community Credit Union Bank in March 2017.
"It may take years and it may not be a high-profile crime, but the FBI never gives up on bringing fugitives to justice," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg.
