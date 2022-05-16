Father's Day Council Tucson honors Paul Dias

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Father’s Day Council Tucson has honored dads whose achievements and values enhance the meaning and status of Father’s Day for the last 26 years.

Along with recognizing outstanding roles models in the community, the mission is to raise funds for type 1 diabetes research and endowment at Steele Children’s Research Center at The University of Arizona.

Paul Dias is one of the five Father of the Year Honorees by the Father's Day Council Tucson.

He is the President of Dias Management Inc. and is the owner and operator of 22 McDonald's locations in southern Arizona.