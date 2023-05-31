Father of the Year to honor Vance Falbaum

TUCSON Ariz. (KVOA) – This year's Father of the Year Awards Gala, in collaboration with KVOA and Biz Tucson, will honor five outstanding local dads. Among the honorees is Vance Falbaum, a dedicated wealth manager who has navigated the challenges of raising four sons alongside his wife, Tammy.
Vance Falbaum, who has built a successful career as a wealth manager, will be recognized for his exceptional contributions as a father.
With a blended family, Vance and Tammy Falbaum have worked tirelessly to provide a nurturing environment for their four sons, overcoming the trials that come with raising children from previous relationships.
Throughout the week leading up to the ceremony, KVOA will shine a spotlight on each of the five local dads being honored, shedding light on their remarkable journeys as fathers. Vance Falbaum's story exemplifies the commitment and dedication required to successfully raise a blended family.
Vance says his approach is different from his own dad’s as he found his own path when it came to fatherhood.
"He was of the generation that his job was from first thing in the morning until evening and he would then be home... and then he would go back to work. Whereas I tried to be available to them and for them," said Vance.
The Father of the Year Awards Gala not only celebrates these deserving fathers but also serves as a means to give back to the community. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Steele Children's Research Center, supporting the invaluable care provided at the Diamond Children's Medical Center in Tucson.
As the gala approaches, the Falbaum family eagerly anticipates the reunion of their sons in Tucson for this special occasion. Their journey of fostering strong bonds and guiding their sons through the transition to adulthood is a testament to the power of love, support, and active involvement in their children's lives.
KVOA continues to highlight the inspiring stories of the honorees leading up to the Father of the Year Awards Gala.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE