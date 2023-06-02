Father of the Year to honor Dave Heeke

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - News 4 Tucson is a proud sponsor of this year's father of the year awards gala.
This week, we are telling you all about the five local dads who will be honored at the ceremony.
Dave Heeke is an important man at the University of Arizona... He's the vice president and director of athletics.
Somehow he manages both hundreds of athletes, and a family.
Dave Heeke and his wife Liz now have three adult sons in their late twenties. Sports have always been a big part of their lives.
Heeke says "Being in athletics, it's all in, all the time, it's a lifestyle, it's not really just a chosen job. There's so much that goes into it and we as a family really embrace that."
Dave's sons Ryan, Max, and Zach were all athletes themselves, so Dave really had to go all in when it came to sports.
He raised his family alongside his wife liz while also holding sports administration positions at the University of Oregon, Central Michigan University, and now the U of A.
"The lessons... The ups and downs of sport have taught all of us... And shaped who we are today," said Heeke.
Despite the taxing schedule required for his career, Heeke says he always made sure he made time for his family.
"Anytime you have children and you want them to be successful, you want them to provide them everything you can... Being there for them and being present when you can is the most important thing," Heeke said.
Dave is now a grandfather as well, his son Ryan is the father of a baby boy. Proceeds from the awards gala benefit the Steele Children's Research Center, who's researchers provide care to patients here at Diamond Children's Medical Center in Tucson.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE