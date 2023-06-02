Father of the Year Gala to honor UArizona alum Reggie Geary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - KVOA is a proud sponsor of this year's Father of the Year Awards Gala. This week, we're highlighting the five local dads who will be honored at the ceremony.
One of the notable fathers being recognized is Reggie Geary, a former member of the University of Arizona basketball team in the mid-1990s. Geary, who currently serves as the Senior Director of Development for the Wildcat Club at the University, has shifted his focus to raising his two teenage boys.
Reggie and his wife Candace have successfully built a strong family, with their 19-year-old son Quincy and 16-year-old son Wesley. Geary expressed his desire to be a great father, and he has undoubtedly accomplished that goal.
While Geary remains closely involved with Wildcat sports in his role at the University, his top priority is his family of four. Being an administrator often requires him to be on the road, away from home, but he credits his wife for providing crucial support and taking care of the day-to-day responsibilities with the children.
Despite his demanding schedule, Geary's ability to balance work and family life is one of the traits that makes him an exceptional dad, according to his wife. Candace highlights his active presence and deep involvement when spending time with their boys, emphasizing his dedication to making the most of their moments together.
Candace has been living with type-one diabetes since childhood, which adds a special significance to their family's involvement in the cause. The proceeds from the Father of the Year Awards Gala will benefit the Steele Children's Research Center, an organization whose researchers provide care to patients at Diamond Children's Medical Center in Tucson.
The Geary family's commitment to both their own family bond and supporting a cause that touches them personally reflects their dedication to making a positive impact on their community.
