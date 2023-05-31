Father of the Year Gala to honor Shane Clark

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - KVOA is proud to partner with BizTucson for this year’s Father of the Year Awards Gala and Shane Clark is this year’s U.S. military honoree.
Shane is a retired Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Arizona National Guard who managed to fit a family life during his 34 years in the military.
Shane says he is very proud to be an American, a father, and a husband.
With the help of family, Shane and his wife Lori, raised two daughters, 21-year-old Sierra, and 19-year-old Kendall.
“Our kids have become great leaders as well. So I think it’s his leadership qualities and he brings it to every aspect of his life including parenting,” said Lori.
Shane found that coaching was the best way to pass on his leadership lessons to his two athletic daughters.
"I think that probably my fondest memories are hunting and camping with my oldest daughter and then playing golf with my youngest daughter and then coaching them in softball, volleyball, and basketball," said Shane.
Both daughters are in college now. They will both be here for the Father of the Year Gala.
"I think that's something that will continue to help us throughout the rest of our lives. The fact that he kind of taught us how to lead and serve people through leading," Sierra Clark said.