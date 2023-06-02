Father of the Year Gala to honor Peter Backus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - KVOA is a proud sponsor of this year's Father of the Year Awards Gala.
This week, we're highlighting the five local dads who will be honored at the ceremony, where five local dads will be recognized. Among the honorees is Peter Backus, a devoted father of three and grandfather of seven.
Peter Backus, President of P-B Trading Company, runs the business alongside his wife Debbie. Together, they manage the company while also raising their large family. Peter finds immense joy in spending time with his children and grandchildren.
"People always say that it's fun to be with your kids but it's more fun to be with your grandkids. So... and that might be true," said Backus.
With a total of seven grandchildren, including triplets, Peter is relishing his role as a grandfather. Debbie Backus, Peter's wife, highlights his exceptional qualities as a dad, describing him as adventurous, intelligent, entertaining, and excellent with both the kids and grandkids. She emphasizes his adventurous spirit as a key aspect of his parenting style.
Indeed, Peter is an avid outdoorsman who shares his passion for nature and outdoor activities with his family. He takes pride in teaching his children and grandchildren essential skills such as horseback riding, fishing, and hiking. Regardless of their age, Peter believes that engaging in outdoor pursuits is always a fun and valuable experience.
Beyond his family, Peter is actively involved with the Big Brothers Big Sisters Organization, having mentored three little brothers over the years. The proceeds from the awards gala will go towards supporting the Steele Children's Research Center, which provides vital care to patients at Diamond Children's Medical Center in Tucson.
The Father of the Year Awards Gala celebrates the exemplary fathers within the local community. Peter Backus, with his unwavering dedication to his family and his commitment to fostering a love for the outdoors, is a deserving recipient of this recognition.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE