Fatal shooting in Avondale

TUCSON (KVOA) - One man has died, multiple others injured, and one person is in custody following a shooting in Avondale Saturday afternoon between 1 and 2 p.m.
The suspect was in a vehicle when he began shooting but police say they are unsure what led up to the shooting. During the incident, the suspect crashed into other cars traveling on the road.
Avondale police later confirmed that a man died from his injuries sustained in the shooting.
Police said no other suspects are outstanding at this time.
Avondale police are asking people to avoid the areas of McDowell Road between 111th and 119th avenues, and Avondale Boulevard from McDowell Road to Encanto Street.
The road closures will likely be in place until 9 or 10 p.m. Saturday night.