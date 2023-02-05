Fatal shooting at house party on Tucson's southeast side

TUCSON (KVOA) - One man is dead, and three teenagers are injured after a shooting on the southeast side early Sunday morning.
"They're always having parties and there are always gunshots," said a neighbor, Milli Lewis. Another neighbor, Ethan Kaisers, said, "I was sleeping last night, and I heard a bunch of screaming and popping sounds, I guess they were gunshots."
Residents in this southeast side neighborhood woke up Sunday to the sound of sirens.
"I looked out the window and there's all kinds of police cars," Harry Clyde told News 4 Tucson.
Tucson Police say the call came in around 3:15 and when they arrived, they found one man dead, and three teenagers injured - one critically.
"Somebody probably came back and retaliated," Lewis said, "They had a party last night, too."
Homicide detectives are questioning some of the partygoers and brought a bus for them to wait in. Clyde said, "They look like they are all kids."
Mili Lewis has lived in the neighborhood for 14 years. "Since we have a lot of renters in this area, our crime is going up in this subdivision."