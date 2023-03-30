Fatal car accident leads to Texas Summit Fire

BENSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Fire crews have stopped forward progress on the Texas Summit Fire which was caused by a fatal crash on Wednesday.

Authorities say the fire resulted from a car accident along I-10 east of Benson and northwest of Dragoon.

There was a two-vehicle collision with one death and three injuries. The sole occupant of the second vehicle was not injured.

The vehicle with the death and injuries left the road and eventually became fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was mapped at 455 acres and is 30% contained. Approximately 120 personnel were assigned to the incident, including Arizona Forestry, the Bureau of Land Management, and others,

The fire happened just days after Gov. Katie Hobbs and officials met at the Arizona Capitol to discuss the dangers of wildfires even after an unusually wet winter.

March 26 - April 1 marks the Southwest Fire Awareness Week.

The story is still developing as crews tend to the fire.

The crash is still under investigation.